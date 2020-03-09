Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Iraq
Published

2 US service members killed in Iraq during mission against ISIS

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two U.S. service members were killed by "enemy forces" Sunday while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq, the U.S. military said in a statement to Fox News.

ARMY SUSPENDS TRAVEL FOR SOLDIERS, FAMILIES TO AND FROM SOUTH KOREA AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division clean the barrel of artillery at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 14, 2017. Picture taken February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division clean the barrel of artillery at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 14, 2017. Picture taken February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

The names of the service members are being withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two Americans killed were Marine Raiders partnering with Iraqi Special Forces in a large operation against ISIS, an unidentified source familiar with the operation told Marine Corps Times. No other information was immediately released.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.