Airstrike kills 5 members of Iran-backed militia, Iraq official says

An airstrike Friday hit two cars carrying members of an Iran-backed militia north of Iraq's capital, Baghdad, killing five members, an Iraqi official told The Associated Press.

The official added that the identities of those killed were not immediately known. It was not immediately clear who launched the strike.

The latest operation came almost exactly 24 hours after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, and nine others.

President Trump ordered the attack, saying in remarks Friday in Florida that "what the U.S. did yesterday should have been done long ago."

"We took action last night to stop a war,” Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort. “We did not take action to start a war.”

Iran has since vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. strike.

The U.S. is now sending nearly 3,000 American troops to the region.

