Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif accuses Trump officials, Mideast allies of 'dragging’ US into conflict with Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says that members of the Trump administration, as well as other countries in the Middle East, are “dragging the United States into a conflict” with Iran during an interview with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace set to air on Sunday.

Among those Zarif suspects of wanting to escalate tensions are National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Wallace asked if they’re “all trying to exercise regime change?”

“At least, at least,” Zarif responded. “They have all shown an interest in dragging the United States into a conflict. I do not believe that President Trump wants to do that, I believe President Trump ran on a campaign promise of not bringing the United States into another war. But I believe President Trump’s intention to put pressure, the policy of maximum pressure on Iran in order to bring Iran to its knees so that we would succumb to pressure, is doomed to failure.”

Earlier this week, there had been a war of words between the State Department and the Iranian foreign minister over Zarif’s proposed prisoner swap.

"The Iranian regime can demonstrate its seriousness regarding consular issues, including Iranians who have been indicted or convicted of criminal violations of US [sic] sanctions laws, by releasing innocent U.S. persons immediately," a State Department spokesperson said. "We call on Iran to free all unjustly detained and missing U.S. persons, including Xiyue Wang, Robert Levinson, Siamak Namazi, and Nizar Zakka, among others."

