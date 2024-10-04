Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei defends missile barrage against Israel in rare sermon

Khamenei says Iranian ballistic missile attack was ‘legal and legitimate’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Biden claims Israel's response to Iran should be 'proportional' Video

Biden claims Israel's response to Iran should be 'proportional'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., argues the Biden-Harris administration is 'out of step' with the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared in a rare sermon Friday that his country’s ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier this week was "legal and legitimate" and that the "resistance in the region will not back down even with the killing of its leaders." 

The public address from Khamenei was his first during Friday prayers in Tehran in nearly five years, according to the AFP.  

Khamenei said Iran will not "procrastinate nor act hastily to carry out its duty" in going after Israel, Reuters reports. 

The news agency cited him as saying that Tuesday’s barrage of nearly 200 missiles fired by Iran at Israel was "legal and legitimate" and the minimum punishment for Israel’s "crimes." 

IRAN WARNS OF ‘DECISIVE RESPONSE’ IF ISRAEL CROSSES ‘RED LINES’ 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers sermon

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday Prayers and a commemoration ceremony of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 4. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

"The resistance in the region will not back down even with the killing of its leaders," Khamenei reportedly added, mentioning recently slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the speech. 

The remarks came as the Israel Defense Forces announced Friday that Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the commander of Hezbollah’s Communications Unit, was killed in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. 

"Sakafi was a senior Hezbollah terrorist, who was responsible for the communications unit since 2000," the IDF wrote on X. "Sakafi invested significant efforts to develop communication capabilities between all of Hezbollah's units." 

ISRAEL BANS UN SECRETARY-GENERAL OVER ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIONS 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that Iran's missile attack on Israel this week was "legal and legitimate," Reuters reports.  (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this week that the Iranian missile attack on Israel was "defeated and ineffective" and that the U.S. military coordinated with the IDF to repel the strikes.  

"U.S. naval destroyers joined Israeli Air Defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles. President Biden and Vice President Harris monitored the attack and the response from the White House Situation Room, joined in person and remotely by their national security team," Sullivan said during a briefing.  

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets during the missile attack, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, on Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel… We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure, first and foremost, American interests and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible as we go forward," he added. 

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.