Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei defends missile barrage against Israel in rare sermon

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared in a rare sermon Friday that his country’s ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier this week was "legal and legitimate" and that the "resistance in the region will not back down even with the killing of its leaders."

The public address from Khamenei was his first during Friday prayers in Tehran in nearly five years, according to the AFP.

Khamenei said Iran will not "procrastinate nor act hastily to carry out its duty" in going after Israel, Reuters reports.

The news agency cited him as saying that Tuesday’s barrage of nearly 200 missiles fired by Iran at Israel was "legal and legitimate" and the minimum punishment for Israel’s "crimes."

"The resistance in the region will not back down even with the killing of its leaders," Khamenei reportedly added, mentioning recently slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the speech.

The remarks came as the Israel Defense Forces announced Friday that Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the commander of Hezbollah’s Communications Unit, was killed in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon.

"Sakafi was a senior Hezbollah terrorist, who was responsible for the communications unit since 2000," the IDF wrote on X. "Sakafi invested significant efforts to develop communication capabilities between all of Hezbollah's units."

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this week that the Iranian missile attack on Israel was "defeated and ineffective" and that the U.S. military coordinated with the IDF to repel the strikes.

"U.S. naval destroyers joined Israeli Air Defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles. President Biden and Vice President Harris monitored the attack and the response from the White House Situation Room, joined in person and remotely by their national security team," Sullivan said during a briefing.

"This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel… We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure, first and foremost, American interests and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible as we go forward," he added.

