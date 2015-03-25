Iranian and Nigerian found guilty of trying to smuggle weapons

A Nigerian federal judge has found an Iranian and a Nigerian guilty of attempting to smuggle a shipment of military-grade weapons seized at the country's main port.

Justice Okechukwu J. Okeke ruled Monday that Azim Aghajani and his accomplice, Nigerian national Usman Abbas Jega, must serve a five-year prison sentence.

The two men were arrested after authorities in Lagos' Apapa Port found a container full of 107 mm mortars, rifle rounds and other weapons in 2010. Authorities initially speculated the weapons might have been bound for Nigeria, before officials said they were being sent illegally through the country to Gambia.