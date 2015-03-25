Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Iranian and Nigerian found guilty of trying to smuggle weapons

By | Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria – A Nigerian federal judge has found an Iranian and a Nigerian guilty of attempting to smuggle a shipment of military-grade weapons seized at the country's main port.

Justice Okechukwu J. Okeke ruled Monday that Azim Aghajani and his accomplice, Nigerian national Usman Abbas Jega, must serve a five-year prison sentence.

The two men were arrested after authorities in Lagos' Apapa Port found a container full of 107 mm mortars, rifle rounds and other weapons in 2010. Authorities initially speculated the weapons might have been bound for Nigeria, before officials said they were being sent illegally through the country to Gambia.