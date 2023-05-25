Expand / Collapse search
Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile amid wider tensions over nuclear program

The Islamic republic announced the new military technology Tuesday at a press event in Tehran

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Iran has debuted the latest model of its infamous, liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile. 

The Islamic Republic announced the new military technology Tuesday at a press event in Tehran.

"One of the prominent characteristics of this missile is its ability to evade radar detection and penetrate enemy air defense systems, thanks to its low radar signature," Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani told the press. 

He added, "This missile has the capability to utilize various warheads for different missions."

IRAN SHOWS OFF NEW DEADLY MISSILE WITH 'DEATH TO ISRAEL' WRITTEN ON IT

Iran ICBM

In this picture released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on Thursday, May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location. Iran unveiled on Thursday what it dubbed the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program.

Iranian military officials claim the missile, the Khorramshahr-4, can strike within a range of 1,240 miles with a 3,300-pound warhead.

US CHARGES CHINESE NATIONAL WITH GIVING IRAN BALLISTIC MISSILE MATERIALS

"Iran’s modifications to the Khorramshahr are proof positive that the IRGC can walk and chew gum at the same time. They can refine shorter-range precision-strike systems as well as longer-range nuclear capable ones," Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow and Iran expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.

Iran President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech after attending a midday prayer at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Raisi is in Indonesia on a two-day visit aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.  (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

The range and payload of the missile are notable for far surpassing previous Iranian missile technologies.

IRAN SAYS NEW LONG-RANGE CRUISE MISSILE CAN STRIKE US SHIPS WITHIN 1,000 MILES

"The Khorramshahr is not just another nuclear capable platform in Iran’s burgeoning ballistic missile arsenal, it's a threshold weapon that can move Iran out of the 2,000 km range cap," Taleblu told Fox News Digital.

Taleblu said the Khorramshahr-4 may serve as Iran's practical response to displays of military dominance by the U.S. government.

Iran military missile

In this picture released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on Thursday, May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran. Iran unveiled on Thursday what it dubbed the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program.

"As [President Biden] tries to signal through increased patrols, drills, and overflights that the U.S. retains a credible military deterrent against Iran, launches of weapons like the modified Khorramshahr are how the IRGC are signaling back," he concluded.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com