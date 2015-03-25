Iran quake rattles region near nuclear reactor; no damage reported in surrounding area

Iran says a moderate earthquake rattled a region near the country's main nuclear reactor, but there were no reports of damage or deaths in the surrounding area.

The official Islamic Republic News Agency says Monday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 and was centered near Kaki, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf coast.

A more powerful 6.1 temblor struck the same area last month, killing at least 37 people and raising calls for greater international safety inspectors at the nuclear reactor in Bushehr.

Iran said there was no damage to the reactor in last month's quake. The IRNA report Monday did not specifically address the reactor, but said there were no fatalities or damage in the latest quake.