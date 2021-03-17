Iran has built new ballistic missile launch positions, satellite images show

The Iranian Khorgo underground ballistic missile site is almost operational after new launching positions were constructed, satellite images obtained by Fox News show.

Images taken by Maxar Technologies reveal four holes dug into the side of a mountain. Three of the shafts are hardened vertical launch positions in their final construction phase, according to a separate analysis done by the civilian intelligence group Intel Lab.

"Considering the geographic location as well as the existing topography, once this complex reaches full operational capability, it will not be an easy task to neutralize it by conventional means," said Chief Intel Lab Analyst Itay Bar-Lev.

Construction on the ballistic missile site, located in southwestern Iran, started three years ago, though only in recent months did the Iranians ramp up work on the launching positions that can rapidly deploy two ballistic missiles each.

The Iranian site sits approximately 500 miles from Kuwait, a country that houses more than 13,000 American troops, and less than 200 miles from the United Arab Emirates, a key U.S. partner.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps inaugurated a new underground missile facility Monday, though officials from the Islamic Republic did not disclose the location. Video of the site aired on Iranian state television and showed dozens of missiles ready to be used.

"This is a small section of the missile capability of Revolutionary Guards' naval forces," IRGC commander Gen. Hossein Salami said.

As Iran expands its military capabilities, members of Congress are calling on President Biden to include the ballistic missiles issue in any upcoming diplomatic efforts regarding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Last week a bipartisan group of 140 representatives sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the Biden administration to address this issue.

"Diplomacy with Iran must limit not only the production of nuclear material but also ensure that Iran cannot develop a nuclear-capable ballistic missile," the lawmakers wrote.