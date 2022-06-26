Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran
Published

Iran announces rocket launch as nuclear deal talks set to reopen

Some of Iran's past rocket launches have failed

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran will conduct a rocket launch amid the reopening of negotiations over the nation's nuclear program, Iranian state media announced Sunday.

Iran has conducted numerous rocket launch tests in recent years, with some of them ending in failure. The Iranian regime has become increasingly aggressive as the start of new nuclear talks nears, with some of the country's naval vessels challenging a pair of U.S. ships last week.

Iran is also prepared to ramp up its uranium enrichment capabilities, according to a report from U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Experts say the development is a warning sign for the U.S. that Iran is looking to secure concessions at the upcoming indirect negotiations.

UN WATCHDOG: ACCESS TO KEY IRANIAN DATA LACKING SINCE FEB 23

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, a worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr. Iran’s sole nuclear power plant has undergone a temporary emergency shutdown, state TV reported on Sunday, June 20, 2021. An official from the state electric energy company, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, said on a talk show that the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last "for three to four days." (AP Photo/Mehr News Agency, Majid Asgaripour, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, a worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr. Iran’s sole nuclear power plant has undergone a temporary emergency shutdown, state TV reported on Sunday, June 20, 2021. An official from the state electric energy company, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, said on a talk show that the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last "for three to four days." (AP Photo/Mehr News Agency, Majid Asgaripour, File)

POMPEO SAYS BIDEN'S IRAN TALKS ‘SQUANDERED’ MIDDLE EAST STABILITY: ‘PUTTING US ALL AT RISK’

"Iran’s nuclear escalation strategy continues to be defined by two types of acts: growing the scale and scope of the program through facts on the ground while reducing IAEA monitoring and verification capabilities," Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who focuses on Iranian security, told Fox News Digital last week. "This combination of less eyes and more worries is designed to spook Washington into further concessions in Vienna."

Previous negotiations with Iran broke down after the U.S. refused to withdraw sanctions against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia later this week. While his agenda there primarily relates to oil prices, he is also expected to throw his weight behind the new round of talks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran has abandoned many of the commitments it made in the 2015 nuclear deal after the U.S. withdrew from it under former President Donald Trump. The Biden administration has made little progress toward another deal.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders