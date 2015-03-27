Investigators say 1 or 2 emergency exits were blocked during stampede at Mexican fair concert

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Investigators say one emergency exit was welded shut and another was apparently blocked at a northern Mexico concert where five people died in a panicked stampede.

Police in Nuevo Leon state also say nobody was searching people for guns at the entrance.

Police have found two bullet casings at the scene of the May 2 stampede, and say the sound of gunshots set off a rush to the exits.

State police chief Adrian De La Garza said Tuesday that security video from the event shows a man dressed in black acting suspiciously. He is being sought for questioning. The event's security chief and two organizers of the Guadalupe fair have been detained on suspicion of negligence.