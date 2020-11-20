Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vatican
Published

Instagram helps Vatican trace bikini model 'like' that seemed to come from pope

The Vatican denies the 'like' came from the Holy See

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 20Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The Vatican and Facebook's Instagram are cooperating to trace the origins of a "like" on a bikini model's post that appeared to come from Pope Francis' official account.

Social media users last week pointed out that the pope's account, "franciscus," appeared to have given the sign of approval to a photo of Brazilian bikini model Natalia Garibotto wearing a racy outfit. The Vatican said Frances himself wasn't responsible.

Pope Francis on Oct. 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Pope Francis on Oct. 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

"The issue is currently being investigated in close contact with The Holy See," a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News. 

POPE FRANCIS' INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT REPORTEDLY LIKES BIKINI MODEL'S RACY PHOTO

A Vatican official confirmed Friday that the "like" did not come from the Holy See and that the Vatican is working with Instagram to determine what happened.

The pope has 7.4 million followers on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.