Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Indigenous leader found dead in northern Mexican border state

Potential motive, cause of death for Cucapah leader Aronia Wilson not disclosed

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora said Wednesday that a local Cucapah Indigenous leader, Aronia Wilson, has been found dead.

9 BODIES FOUND IN VEHICLES NEAR MEXICAN FUEL PIPELINE

Known in Mexico as Cucapahs, members of the Cocopah Indian Tribe also live across the border in Arizona, near Yuma.

Mexican flag

A Mexican flag waves in front of The National Palace, the office of the president, in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, at sunrise, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Sonora state prosecutors said they are questioning a person of interest in the death of Wilson, and that initial investigations point to motives related to her immediate circle of friends, family or acquaintances.

Prosecutors said they had ruled out Wilson’s "political or similar activities" as a motivating factor. They did not give a cause of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2020, the Cocopah Indian Tribe complained about a border barrier on their land, which they said would cut access to tribal members in Mexico.