Indian voter chops off finger after accidentally voting for wrong party

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Indian voter said he chopped his finger off after voting for the wrong party in India's ongoing election. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

An Indian voter said he chopped off his index finger after realizing he accidentally voted for the wrong political party Thursday in the second phase of the country’s ongoing election.

In a video, Pawan Kumar said he intended to cast a vote for the governing Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), but selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead, the BBC reported.

"I wanted to vote for the elephant, but I voted for the flower by mistake," Kumar said, referring to symbols displayed next to each party and candidate. He is seen in the video sporting a bandage on his left index finger, which would have been marked with ink.

Kumar voted in Bulandshahr in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to the news site.

India’s election is taking place over several phases and is the biggest Democratic exercise to ever take place. The country has over 900 million registered voters to fill 543 seats in India's lower house of parliament. Voting concludes on May 19 and counting is scheduled for May 23.