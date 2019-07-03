Indian man, 20, wakes up at his own funeral after being pronounced dead by doctors

An Indian man who had been declared dead woke up just before he was set to be buried during a funeral ceremony, according to reports.

Mourners at Mohammad Furqan, 20, was declared dead by Indian medical professionals, but his surprise awakening at the funeral in the Northern Indian city of Lucknow shocked mourners.

He was immediately brought to the hospital and put on a ventilator to support him, according to the Independent.

Furqan had been unconscious since June 21 when he got into an accident. Doctors declared him dead on Monday but coincidentally only after the man’s family told the hospital that looked after him they no longer had the funds to pay for his care.

The family told the Hindustan Times that the situation left them traumatized because they not only had to come to terms with Furqan’s passing, but then see him move during the funeral.

“Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support.” — brother Mohammad Irfan

“We had paid Rs 7 lakh [$10,000] to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead,” he added.

The city’s chief medical officer also told the outlet that an investigation is underway into the country’s medical practices.

“We have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter will be thoroughly probed,” Narendra Agarwal told the outlet.

“The patient is in critical condition but definitely not brain dead. He has pulse, blood pressure and his reflexes are working. He has been put on ventilator support.”