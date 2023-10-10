Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa

IMF sees strong support for US-backed quota increase, discusses shareholding structure rebalance

Realignment aims to better reflect economic growth of significant emerging market economies

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it is seeing "significant support" for a U.S.-backed increase in quota lending resources without changes to its shareholding structure at IMF and World Bank meetings in Morocco.

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL PREDICTS 'HISTORIC' HUNGER IN POST-CORONAVIRUS WORLD

Managing Director of IMF

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, speaks on the second day of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, following last month's deadly earthquake, in Marrakech, Morocco, on Oct. 10, 2023.  (REUTERS/Susana Vera)

But IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told civil society groups that she wants to set a deadline for a "necessary realignment" of the crisis lender's shareholding structure that would reflect the growth of larger emerging market economies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP