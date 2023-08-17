Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION

Illinois to provide funeral, burial for migrant child who died on bus

Investigations into the cause of the child's death have been inconclusive

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The state of Illinois will be handling the funeral and burial of a child migrant who died on a bus from Texas to Chicago.

The state-affiliated Illinois Welcoming Center will pay for the burial costs of Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, whose funeral service is taking place at a church in Warsaw, Indiana, on Thursday.

"Given the sensitivity of this tragic event, and the way migrancy has been unfortunately politicized, [the department] does not believe it is appropriate to share certain details, such as the exact center that has supported the family," Illinois Department of Human Services spokeswoman Rachel Otwell told Politico.

TEXAS LAWMAKERS DISPUTE WHETHER STATE IS LIABLE FOR CHILD'S DEATH ON MIGRANT BUS

Immigration Texas Bus Death

Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

The deceased 3-year-old girl was riding the bus when she became ill and suffered a cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at an Illinois hospital Thursday night.

An autopsy conducted by County Coroner Troy Cannon did not find a conclusive cause of González's death. Tissue samples are currently being tested for abnormalities.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management oversees the bus trips to relocate migrants to sanctuary cities, which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has previously said will continue until the federal government fixes the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

THREE-YEAR-OLD CHILD ON MIGRANT BUS DIES EN ROUTE FROM TEXAS TO CHICAGO

Broadway Armory migrants

The gymnasium at the Broadway Armory in Chicago, one of several locations being considered for use as an emergency shelter for migrants. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The department said in a statement that everyone boarding the bus had their temperature checked and was asked if they required medical attention.

"At some point, they find out after the fact, that the child had been sick, and the family was giving the child some kind of Pedialyte and maybe administering some kind of medications," Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said.

migrants

Migrants await processing by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing from Mexico in Brownsville, Texas.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gutierrez said it is unknown if the people on the bus were aware that the girl was sick. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com