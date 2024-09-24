Expand / Collapse search
Lebanon

IDF confirms Hezbollah commander in charge of missiles and rockets killed in airstrike

Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi killed in Beirut airstrike, Israeli military says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Israel to expand airstrikes on Lebanon, warning civilians to evacuate Video

Israel to expand airstrikes on Lebanon, warning civilians to evacuate

Fox News' Nate Foy reports live from Israel on the escalating conflict with Hezbollah.

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed a top Hezbollah commander, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Tuesday, one day after hammering hundreds of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The strike killed Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, commander of Hezbollah’s missiles and rockets force, along with other Hezbollah commanders, the IDF said.

Israel has now conducted five targeted airstrikes in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut since the start of the Israel-Hamas War. Three of those targeted airstrikes have come in the last five days.

On Friday, IDF officials said another airstrike in Beirut killed Ibrahim Aqil, who headed Hezbollah’s operations and was commander of its Radwan Force.

ISRAEL, HEZBOLLAH RESUME MISSILE LAUNCHES AFTER CONFLICT'S DEADLIEST DAY SINCE 2006

Israeli airstrike on the village of Khiam

Lebanese health authorities have raised the death toll to 558 from two days of Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Israel and Hezbollah resumed trading missile strikes against each other on Tuesday, intensifying concern that the conflict could escalate into an all-out war.

Israeli airstrike on the village of Khiam

Israel’s military said an "extensive" wave of airstrikes hit more than 300 Hezbollah targets Monday in southern Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Hezbollah said it launched missiles at eight different targets within Israel. The Israeli military said it tracked some 100 projectiles fired out of Lebanon toward Israel.

US SENDING MORE TROOPS TO MIDDLE EAST, NETANYAHU WARNS LEBANESE AS ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH CONFLICT HEIGHTENS

On Monday, Lebanese officials said a massive Israeli barrage killed at least 558 people.

Israel strikes more than 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon Video

The strikes come as Lebanon reels from a wave of deadly explosions of hundreds of communication devices largely used by Hezbollah members last week. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

Fox News’ Matthew Borowski and Anders Hagstrom, along with The Associated Press contributed to this report. 