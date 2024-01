Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say troops have killed terrorists behind knife and ramming attacks targeting soldiers at two different locations on Monday.

In the most recent incident, a "terrorist armed with a knife attempted to stab IDF soldiers who were guarding a military post in the area of Tekoa" in the West Bank, the IDF wrote on X.

"The soldiers responded with live fire and neutralized the terrorist," the IDF added, sharing a picture of a knife lying on the ground and noting that there were no injuries.

Earlier, Israeli forces eliminated an individual in Haifa who officials say "carried out a ramming attack adjacent to an IDF base in northern Israel."

"Following this, the terrorist exited his vehicle and tried to attack the IDF soldiers with an axe," the IDF added. "The soldiers responded with live fire and an IDF officer neutralized the terrorist."

Israel’s rescue service Magen David Adom said a 20-year-old man suffered "serious lower limb injuries" during that attack and that he was evacuated to a hospital in serious condition, according to The Associated Press.

The incidents come after similar ramming and stabbing attacks in a city near Tel Aviv in mid-January left one person dead.

Israel’s military said Monday that troops in the Gaza Strip "identified and killed 4 terrorists who were preparing to carry out an attack on soldiers near the Al-Amal Hospital" in Khan Younis.

In another area of the city, five individuals identified as terrorists – including one armed with an RPG – were taken out by Israeli troops, the military also said.