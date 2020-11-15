Hurricane Iota could cause humanitarian crisis in Nicaragua and Honduras

Hurricane Iota is set to deliver a humanitarian crisis to Nicaragua and Honduras.

On Nov. 3, less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Eta made landfall in the exact same spot as a Category 4 storm.

The forecast now for Iota is also to be a Cat 4 when it makes landfall overnight on Monday. Some areas will receive more than 30 inches of rain after receiving that amount with Eta. It's a fairly mountainous area, so there will be significant mudslides and incredible flash flooding, conditions that could lead to a high death toll.

HURRICANE IOTA TO BRING 'POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC' WINDS, DANGEROUS STORM SURGE TO CENTRAL AMERICA

In an advisory issued Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said Iota “continues to rapidly strengthen."

In the U.S., a storm and cold front are cutting from the Great Lakes down to the Southeast. It'll bring a quick bout of rain for everyone along the East Coast, as the front moves through, and will drop temps by about 15 degrees. Most notably will be serious wind around the Great Lakes and even into New England.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest has a firehose of moisture aimed at it for the week – 5 to 8 inches of rain, and as much as 2 feet of snow in some areas.

Fox News’ James Rogers contributed to this article.