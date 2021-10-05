Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy
Published

Hungarian ex-porn star allegedly killed 2-year-old son, dropped his body on Lidl counter in Italy

Bradacs and the child's father had been going through a nasty custody dispute

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Hungarian former porn star living in Italy is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old son to death and leaving his bloody corpse on the counter of a Lidl supermarket store, according to local reports. 

Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, 44, walked into a Lidl store in Città della Pieve last Friday and shouted for help as she placed her son Alex Juhasz’s body on the counter, local media reported

Lidl, a chain of grocery stores headquartered in Germany. 

Lidl, a chain of grocery stores headquartered in Germany.  (Google Maps)

The child had been stabbed at least nine times across his chest and neck, according to the outlet. Bradacs was reportedly arrested and charged with murder after a knife was found in her bag.

Police later discovered the child’s blood-soaked t-shirt and Bradacs’ jumper in a nearby abandoned building. 

Investigators say the gruesome murder was likely revenge against the boy’s father, Norbert Juhasz, from whom Bradacs had been separated and with whom she was involved in an ugly custody battle. 

FRENCH REPORT: 330,000 CHILDREN VICTIMS OF CHURCH SEX ABUSE

The father, who lives in Hungary, alerted authorities after he received an image of his dying son on his phone shortly before Bradacs arrived at the supermarket, Corriere dell'Umbria reported

He told investigators that Bradacs had fled to Italy with their child after a Hungarian court granted him custody of the boy. 

Bradacs has denied killing her son. Her attorney, Enrico Renzoni, could not be reached for comment.   

She is now being held in a prison in Perugia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Città della Pieve is located in the center of Italy, roughly equidistant between Florence and Rome. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.