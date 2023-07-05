Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hong Kong
Published

Hong Kong makes first conviction for disrespecting national anthem after YouTube video edited song out

The conviction — the first of its kind — vindicates protestors who warned of surging totalitarianism from the Chinese Communist Party in Hong Kong

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A photographer in Hong Kong has been convicted of disrespecting the Chinese national anthem.  

Cheng Wing-chun, 27, is the first person to be convicted under the law after he edited footage of fencer Edgar Cheung Ka-long at the Tokyo Olympics award ceremony to replace the Chinese national anthem with the protest song "Glory to Hong Kong."

"The defendant replaced the national anthem played during the solemn ceremony with ‘Glory’ and edited the footage in a way that made it seem people applauded after it was played," Magistrate Winnie Wat Lai-man said, according to a report from South China Morning Post.

"This behaviour clearly undermines the dignity of the national anthem as a symbol and sign of the People’s Republic of China," the magistrate added.

HONG KONG POLICE OFFER REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF 8 SELF-EXILED PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS

Hong Kong national anthem

Members of the public sing national anthem as they hold flags of China and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at Victoria Harbour promenade to celebrate National Day in Hong Kong. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Cheng has maintained that he did not intend to disrespect the national anthem nor the Chinese government with his video, which was originally posted publicly to YouTube and later set to private.

The conviction carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment and a fine up to a HK$50,000 (US$6,385).

HONG KONG DECLARES PURSUIT OF OVERSEAS ACTIVISTS FOR LIFE, IGNITING INTERNATIONAL BACKLASH

Hong Kong national anthem

Supporters sing national anthem during a Democratic Alliance for a Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong campaign rally in Hong Kong. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

"Glory to Hong Kong" is a protest song that became popular during the 2019 demonstrations against the Chinese Communist Party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheng is set to return to court on July 20 for sentencing.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com