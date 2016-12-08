Honduran Man Charged With Murdering Girlfriend In Bathtub, Kidnapping Three Kids

A Texas man bludgeoned his girlfriend to death in a bathtub and then kidnapped his three children, authorities said.

The woman's body was found in the bathtub Sunday night and the children were later found safe.

Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies said in a news release that 43-year-old Pedro Alberto Monterroso-Navas, of Metairie, was arrested in a trailer park in Katy, Texas. He faces a second-degree murder charge.

The sheriff's office says two other boys in the blended household went to a neighbor's apartment around 3:35 a.m. Sunday asking for help.

According to WWL radio, the victim is his 24-year-old Heidi Monroy. The report says two of the couple's children, aged 5 and 8, had gone to a neighbor's house to tell them something was wrong with their mother.

When police officers came by, they found the woman in a bathtub, with blunt force trauma to the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sheriff Newell Normand said Monterroso-Navas fled the scene with three of his children, a 12-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 4 and 2.

The 2-year-old is the biological son of Monroy and Monterroso-Navas. The 12-year-old and 4-year-old are the biological children of Monterroso-Navas, according to the WWL radio report.

The children who went to the neighbor's house for help are reportedly Monroy's biological children.

