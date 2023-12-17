Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Holiday party attack in Mexico leaves 12 dead: authorities

Armed group opened fire on partygoers

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A dozen people were killed in an attack when a group opened fire on them at a holiday party on Sunday in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, according to Reuters.

Mexican authorities reported the attack took place at dawn in the town of Salvatierra. 

Officials said the attack happened when an armed group opened fire on party guests attending a posada, which is a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas.

The state's attorney general's office announced the fatal attack on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that 12 people had been killed, but that more details of the attack and the victims' identities have yet to be released. 

11 DEAD IN CLASH BETWEEN CRIMINAL GANG AND VILLAGERS IN CENTRAL MEXICO

12 killed in holiday party in Mexico

Authorities work at the scene where members of an armed group opened fire to partygoers attending a posada, in Salvatierra, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, December 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Juan Moreno)

In recent years, Guanajuato, home to a significant number of automotive and aeronautics factories, has become one of the most violent states in the country, amid tension between powerful drug trafficking groups, according to statistics.

5 BODIES FOUND STUFFED INSIDE VEHICLE IN RURAL MEXICO

  • 12 killed at holiday party in Mexico
    Image 1 of 3

    The burnt wreckage of a car stands at the scene where members of an armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, in Salvatierra, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, December 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Juan Moreno)

  • 12 killed at holiday party in Mexico
    Image 2 of 3

    A tow truck moves the burnt wreckage of a truck off the scene where members of an armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, in Salvatierra, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, December 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Juan Moreno)

  • 12 killed at holiday party in Mexico
    Image 3 of 3

    Authorities work at the scene where members of an armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, in Salvatierra, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, December 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Juan Moreno)

Reuters contributed to this story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP