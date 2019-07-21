Arab-Israeli man accused of plotting attack on Israeli hotel for Hamas, reports say

Israel's internal security service said Sunday it had foiled a plan to carry out a terror attack at a hotel in Israel, according to reports.

Adel Abu Hadayeb, an Arab-Israeli man accused of supporting the militant group Hamas, was caught trying to carry out the attack at the Leonardo Hotel in Ashdod, which is about a half-hour from Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel reported, citing The Shin Bet security service.

Abu Hadayeb, of the southern Bedouin town of Rahat, reportedly was indicted on Sunday for allegedly trying to bomb the hotel, which is near where he worked as a gardener.

ISRAELI FORCES ARREST 'TRAVEL AGENTS' ACCUSED OF OPERATING HAMAS MONEY LAUNDERING RING

The 20-year-old allegedly became a supporter of Hamas after being exposed to promotional materials online. Shin Bet explained it was part of a trend in which Israeli citizens were being “influenced by Hamas propaganda spread on social networks and through Palestinian media,” the Times of Israel reported.

The online newspaper reported that Abu Hadayeb had already tried to build a bomb and a rocket for the attack when he was arrested last month.

He allegedly led investigators to five grenades and a gun he had in his possession as well.

HAMAS CANCELS CLASSES IN GAZA TO SEND CHILDREN TO 'RIOT' AGAINST ISRAEL, IDF SAYS

Prosecutors in Jerusalem also filed an indictment on Sunday against a 17-year-old for allegedly contacting and aiding the terror group, The Times of Israel reported.

The newspaper reported that the East Jerusalem teen contacted two Gazan Hamas operatives in February through Facebook, who then reportedly asked him to take photographs and gather information on Israeli national security sites.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen allegedly went to military checkpoints and police stations and sent the Hamas operatives footage from the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and other sites.

The indictment reportedly said the 17-year-old knew the information would be used to help the terror group plan military actions.