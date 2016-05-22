Gunman fires into crowd in Austria, killing 2, wounding 11

next Image 1 of 3

Police say a gunman has fired shots into a small crowd attending an open air concert in Austria's westernmost province, killing two people and wounding 11 others before shooting himself to death.

Police say the overnight shooting was preceded by a loud argument between the gunman and a woman in a nearby parking lot.

They said Sunday that the man then fetched a gun out of his car, left the parking lot, went to the concert venue and started shooting, apparently at random.

The shooting was near the town of Nenzing, about 40 kilometers (24 miles) east of the border to Liechtenstein.

State broadcaster ORF says the shooting occurred on property used by a motorcycle club.

No other details are available, as police continue their investigation at the scene.