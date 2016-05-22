Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Gunman fires into crowd in Austria, killing 2, wounding 11

By | Associated Press
  • 7038afd0-
    Image 1 of 3

    This image made from TV shows police attending the scene of a shooting near Nenzing, Austria, Sunday May 22, 2016. A gunman fired shots early Sunday into a small crowd attending an open air concert organized by a local motorcycle club, killing two people and wounding others before shooting himself to death, police said. (Laendle.TV via AP) AUSTRIA OUT (The Associated Press)

  • a178aba0-
    Image 2 of 3

    This image made from TV shows a body bag in a field as police and forensic staff searched for evidence at the scene of a shooting near Nenzing, Austria, Sunday May 22, 2016. A gunman fired shots early Sunday into a small crowd attending an open air concert organized by a local motorcycle club, killing two people and wounding others before shooting himself to death, police said. (Laendle.TV via AP) AUSTRIA OUT (The Associated Press)

  • 7a458350-
    Image 3 of 3

    This image made from TV shows forensic staff searching for evidence at the scene of a shooting near Nenzing, Austria, Sunday May 22, 2016. A gunman fired shots early Sunday into a small crowd attending an open air concert organized by a local motorcycle club, killing two people and wounding others before shooting himself to death, police said. (Laendle.TV via AP) AUSTRIA OUT (The Associated Press)

VIENNA – Police say a gunman has fired shots into a small crowd attending an open air concert in Austria's westernmost province, killing two people and wounding 11 others before shooting himself to death.

Police say the overnight shooting was preceded by a loud argument between the gunman and a woman in a nearby parking lot.

They said Sunday that the man then fetched a gun out of his car, left the parking lot, went to the concert venue and started shooting, apparently at random.

The shooting was near the town of Nenzing, about 40 kilometers (24 miles) east of the border to Liechtenstein.

State broadcaster ORF says the shooting occurred on property used by a motorcycle club.

No other details are available, as police continue their investigation at the scene.