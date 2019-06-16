Guatemalans to choose president amid distrust, flight to US

next Image 1 of 2

Guatemalans will vote for their next president Sunday in elections plagued by widespread disillusion and distrust, and as thousands of their compatriots flee poverty and gang violence to seek a new life in the United States.

With 19 candidates in the race for president, and the winner needing an absolute majority, a runoff vote is likely.

The road to this presidential election has been a flurry of court rulings, illegal party-switching and allegations of malfeasance that torpedoed the candidacies of two of the top three candidates.

Three of the last four elected presidents have been arrested post-presidency on charges of corruption. Graft allegations have also targeted current President Jimmy Morales and his inner circle, though he denies wrongdoing and is protected from prosecution due to his immunity while in office.