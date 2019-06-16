Expand / Collapse search
The Americas
Guatemalans to choose president amid distrust, flight to US

Associated Press
    Women walk on the pedestrian path next to campaign posters promoting the ruling party presidential candidate Estuardo Galdamez, in Guatemala City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. The road to Sunday's presidential election in Guatemala has been a chaotic flurry of court rulings and shenanigans, illegal party-switching and allegations of malfeasance that torpedoed the candidacies of two of the top three candidates. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

    Plastic bags with the logo of the ruling party, FCN Nacion, hang at a handcrafts stand inside the central market in Guatemala City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. As Guatemala goes to the polls on Sunday, they favor former first lady Sandra Torres of the National Unity and Hope party to finish first, but with 19 candidates in the race it is unlikely she will win the absolute majority necessary to avoid a runoff. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

GUATEMALA CITY – Guatemalans will vote for their next president Sunday in elections plagued by widespread disillusion and distrust, and as thousands of their compatriots flee poverty and gang violence to seek a new life in the United States.

With 19 candidates in the race for president, and the winner needing an absolute majority, a runoff vote is likely.

The road to this presidential election has been a flurry of court rulings, illegal party-switching and allegations of malfeasance that torpedoed the candidacies of two of the top three candidates.

Three of the last four elected presidents have been arrested post-presidency on charges of corruption. Graft allegations have also targeted current President Jimmy Morales and his inner circle, though he denies wrongdoing and is protected from prosecution due to his immunity while in office.