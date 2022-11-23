Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Central America
Published

Guadeloupe government fights 'large-scale' cyberattack on its networks

It is not clear which government networks were affected or whether hackers demanded ransom

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe is fighting what it calls a "large-scale" cyberattack on its computer networks.

The government is working with an unidentified specialized firm to limit the consequences of the attack as it tries to restore its systems as soon as possible, officials said Monday.

CYBER ATTACK ON MAJOR HOSPITAL SYSTEM COULD AFFECT 20 MILLION AMERICANS

An announcement warning of the attack remained posted on the government’s main website on Tuesday.

An illustration of a hacker program is seen open on a MacBook Air

An illustration of a hacker program is seen open on a MacBook Air (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It wasn’t immediately clear if the hackers were demanding a ransom and what government services might have been affected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A spokeswoman for the government did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.