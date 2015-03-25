Greek police hold Pakistani-British architect wanted in 2005 building collapse that killed 78

Greek police say they have detained an architect sought on an international arrest warrant over a building collapse in Pakistan that killed 78 people.

A police statement Monday says the man, who has Pakistani and British nationality, was arrested at airport passport control on the western resort island of Zakynthos.

It says the man was involved in the design of a building that crumbled following an earthquake in Pakistan in October 2005. Police said 84 people also were injured in the building's collapse.

The architect, who was arrested on Sunday, was not named. Pakistan had asked Interpol to issue the international arrest warrant, though it was not immediately clear when.