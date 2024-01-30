Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Greek couple arrested after arsenal of explosives, 29 guns found inside home

Florina residents also had 11 grenades, 3 detonators, over 35,000 rifle cartridges

Associated Press
Published
Authorities have arrested two people after finding a large weapons cache in their home in northern Greece, police said Tuesday.

The two – a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman – face felony counts of weapons and explosives possession. Police searching their home in the city of Florina on Monday seized 29 weapons, 95 ammunition magazines, 11 hand grenades, five mortar rounds, over 158 pounds of gunpowder, more than 35,000 rifle cartridges of various calibers and an improvised bomb, authorities said.

Greek flag

The Greek flag is photographed cast against a clear sky. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The weapons included 14 assault rifles, three submachine guns, 11 handguns and one shotgun. Police also seized 910 pounds of empty cartridges, a rifle scope, three detonators, a bullet-proof vest and various flares. Such seizures are unusual in Greece.

Authorities are investigating how the couple acquired the military hardware and whether they have been involved in any crimes, police said.