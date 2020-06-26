Multiple people, including police officer, stabbed in Glasgow; suspect dead, cops say

Police shot and killed a suspect involved in a stabbing incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow, which included one officer injured.

"Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," Scotland Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said on Twitter, adding that authorities are not looking for any additional suspects.

"We appreciate families of police officers in #Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service," the Scottish Police Federation said on Twitter.

Sky News reported that shots were fired and several other people were also stabbed, although those details have not yet been confirmed by police. Paramedics in hazmat suits were seen treating a person on a blood-stained pavement.

The news agency reported that it appears the stabbing may have happened inside the Park Inn Hotel, and people were being taken out of the hotel on stretchers.

Heavy police presence dominated West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance, according to the Associated Press.

Greater Glasgow Police said the situation is “contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf added that the government is being briefed on the situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.