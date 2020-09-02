Expand / Collapse search
Putin critic Alexei Navalny poisoned by nerve agent Novichok, Germany says

Navalny fell mysteriously ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20.

By Barnini Chakraborty | Fox News
The German government announced Wednesday that tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny positively show the presence of the nerve agent Novichok.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell mysteriously ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after his plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

He was transferred to a German hospital two days later, where doctors said last week there had been signs that the politician had been poisoned.

In a statement, the laboratory that carried out the toxicology tests said there was "unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent" present.

This is a developing story. 

