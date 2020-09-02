Putin critic Alexei Navalny poisoned by nerve agent Novichok, Germany says
Navalny fell mysteriously ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20.
The German government announced Wednesday that tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny positively show the presence of the nerve agent Novichok.
Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell mysteriously ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after his plane was forced to make an emergency landing.
He was transferred to a German hospital two days later, where doctors said last week there had been signs that the politician had been poisoned.
In a statement, the laboratory that carried out the toxicology tests said there was "unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent" present.
This is a developing story.