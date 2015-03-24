Germany charges man with smuggling missile components to Iran in violation of embargo

German authorities say they've charged a German-Iranian man with supplying Iran with components for use in its missile program.

Federal prosecutors alleged Monday that Dr. Ali Reza B., 63, whose last name wasn't given in accordance with German privacy laws, provided Iran with equipment worth 436,000 euros ($584,000) in 10 deliveries from 2011 to 2013.

The items were manufactured in Germany and elsewhere.

Prosecutors say the deliveries were of items that have both civilian and military uses, like vacuum pumps and valves, and went to an unidentified organization that is on a European Union embargo list for its part in Iran's missile program.

Prosecutors allege the suspect, in custody since February, delivered the items via a company in an unidentified "neighboring Arab country" of Iran to avoid embargo restrictions.