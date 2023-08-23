Expand / Collapse search
Germany

German teenager sets himself on fire after attacking, wounding 8-year-old with a knife at school

The 8-year-old, who sustained injuries to the head and neck, was flown to a hospital near Bischofswerda, Germany

Associated Press
Published
A teenager armed with a knife wounded an eight-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany on Wednesday and then set himself alight, police said.

Police said the incident happened in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden, German news agency dpa reported. The boy was taken to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to the head and neck, according to the regional education ministry, and was in a stable condition.

Police initially said that the victim was a girl, but then corrected that information.

A 16-year-old student, who set himself on fire after attacking an 8-year-old with a knife, has been arrested at a school in Bischofswerda, Germany.

The school building was evacuated after police were alerted to the situation at about 9:45 a.m.

The 16-year-old assailant was also a student. Police said that he set himself on fire after the knife attack, but the flames were extinguished and he was arrested. He was also taken to a hospital.