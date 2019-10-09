Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

Shooting near German synagogue leaves 2 people dead, police say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
At least two people killed in a shooting that unfolded near a synagogue in eastern Germany on Wednesday.

Several shots were fired in the city of Halle, located near the city of Leipzig, and the suspects fled the scene, police tweeted, urging people to stay inside their homes.

Further information from officials was not immediately clear, but local media outlets reported the shooting took place near a synagogue.

One of the suspects was allegedly armed with "multiple weapons" and wearing a military-style uniform, DW reported.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

