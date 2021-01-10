German parliament to boost security after US Capitol riots: reports

Security at Germany’s lower house of parliament has reportedly been increased following the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington by rioters last week.

The weekly German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported that Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble confirmed to lawmakers that Berlin state police had "arranged for a reinforcement of their forces around the Reichstag building."

A spokeswoman for the Bundestag confirmed to Reuters that its president had written a letter to lawmakers about the current situation. However, she declined to give details of the content of the letter.

Supporters of President Trump broke into the Capitol on Wednesday while members of Congress were certifying the presidential election win for President-elect Joe Biden. Five people died, including a police officer, and dozens have been arrested.

After the events in Washington, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Trump’s decision not to concede his defeat since November, "prepared the atmosphere in which such events, such violent events, are possible."

"A fundamental rule of democracy is that, after elections, there are winners and losers," she also said. "Both have to play their role with decency and responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner."

According to Bild am Sonntag, Schauble also has asked Germany’s Foreign Ministry for a report on the violence seen in Washington and would "clarify with the federal government and the state of Berlin what conclusions should be drawn for Bundestag security."

The parliament building in Germany has seen its fair share of demonstrations within the last years, with protesters against coronavirus restrictions storming the steps in August. Some were waving the far-right Reichsflagge flag.

