German man accused of killing new bride in 48-hour BDSM session

‘Til bondage do us part.

A German man faces manslaughter charges for killing his new bride while engaging in marathon BDSM sex on their honeymoon, the Daily Mail reported.

Ralph Jankus, 52, was on trial Wednesday in Krefeld, Germany, for the death of his 49-year-old wife, Christel, days after they tied the knot.

The pair engaged in a fatal 48-hour romp in July 2018 involving bondage and other sadomasochism techniques, prosecutors said.

During the days-long sex session, Ralph allegedly inserted a sharp object in the newlywed bride’s anus, which caused her to suffer a perforated bowel.

Experts later determined there was a barbed hook inserted in her that led to the internal injuries when it was removed.

Prosecutors allege the groom failed to get his new wife help and left her suffering for four days.

TENNESSEE MAN PURPOSELY RUNS OVER, KILLS PREGNANT MOM, SON, INJURES 2 OTHERS: POLICE

But Ralph claims he wasn’t aware that Christel’s life was in danger and said the sex acts were consensual.

He took to Facebook after her death to inform friends and pay tribute to his late partner.

“I want to thank you all for the goodwill messages received on our wedding day,” he wrote. “Unfortunately I have to tell you that my dear wife suddenly died just eight days after our wedding. All the happiness I have experienced was in the years with my wife.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ralph — who started dating his wife in 2011 — faces prison time if convicted, German outlet Antenae 1 reported.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.