Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

German court sentences man who drove into groups of pedestrians to be permanently held in psychiatric hospital

Berlin regional court banned the man from driving for life

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A German court has convicted a 30-year-old man who drove into groups of pedestrians in Berlin last year of one count of murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, ordering him to be permanently held in a psychiatric hospital.

The Berlin regional court concluded that the driver, a German citizen born in Armenia, was in a psychotic state when he drove onto the sidewalk in a popular shopping district in the west of the capital in June, killing a teacher and injuring eleven students on a school trip. A pregnant woman, a teenage girl and two men were also injured.

The driver was detained by passers-by before being arrested by police.

GERMAN POLICE RELEASE DESCRIPTION OF KNIFE ATTACK SUSPECT THAT SERIOUSLY WOUNDED 4 MEN

Stretcher for crash victim

Emergency services move a stretcher at the site where a car drove into a crowd in central Berlin, on June 8, 2022. A court in Germany sentenced the driver to be permanently held in a psychiatric hospital. (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The court also banned the man from driving for life.