German conservative party criticized over suggestion immigrants should speak German at home

A German conservative party's suggestion that immigrants speak German at home is drawing criticism even from allies.

The Bavarian-based Christian Social Union, one of three parties in the German government, has been mocked over a draft motion to be considered by its leaders Monday ahead of a party conference. It states that people who want permanent residency "should be urged to speak German in public and in the family."

The general secretary of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, Peter Tauber, said on Twitter it's "none of politicians' business whether I speak Latin, Klingon or Hessian at home," the latter a reference to his home region's dialect.

His counterpart from the center-left Social Democrats, Yasmin Fahimi, told news agency dpa Saturday the suggestion would be "hilarious if it weren't so dangerous."