German Chancellor Merkel to visit Nazi death camp at Auschwitz

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make her first visit to the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz, where more than a million people -- most of them Jews -- were systematically killed during World War II.

Merkel accepted an invitation to attend the 10th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation on Dec. 6, the Munich daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The visit will be Merkel's first to Auschwitz since taking office 14 years ago. The paper said she will attend a ceremony and visit both the main camp and Birkenau camp.

In 2015, Merkel became the first German chancellor to visit the Dachau concentration camp, northwest of Munich. She accompanied former President Barack Obama in 2009 on a visit to Buchenwald camp in central Germany.

The World Jewish Congress honored Merkel last month with its Theodor Herzl Award for her efforts to foster Jewish life in Germany and her support for Israel.

The Auschwitz camp in occupied Poland housed people transported from across Europe.

