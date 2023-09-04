Expand / Collapse search
Gender reveal turns deadly as stunt plane crashes in Mexico

Gender reveal party in San Pedro, Mexico, ended with death of pilot

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Plane crashes in Mexico during gender reveal party, killing pilot Video

Plane crashes in Mexico during gender reveal party, killing pilot

A gender reveal party in Mexico turned deadly when a plane crashed as it dumped pink smoke on the expecting couple, killing the pilot.

A pilot died during a gender reveal stunt in Mexico when the small plane he was flying crashed while dumping pink smoke on the expecting couple.

The video posted online shows a couple standing in front of a sign that reads, "Oh baby," that is decorated with pink and blue balloons in San Pedro, Mexico.

A plane flies low and dumps pink smoke, revealing the couple is having a baby girl, when the small aircraft suddenly pulls up and begins to spiral. 

The video appears to show the plane’s left wing bend upward.

gender reveal plane

A plane flies over an expecting couple and reveals pink smoke.

Partygoers can be heard screaming as the small aircraft spirals out of control and crashes – most of them unaware that the plane is crashing.

gender reveal plane

The plane appears to pull up as it dumps pink smoke on the couple.

Paramedics responded and found the pilot in the wreckage, according to local news Línea Directa. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

gender reveal plane

The plane is seen spiraling out of control after flying over the couple and their guests at the gender reveal party.

gender reveal plane

The couple and many of their guests were unaware that the plane was crashing.

No other injuries were reported from the incident, and it was unclear what caused the crash.