Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Middle East

Gaza ceasefire talks seeing 'significant breakthrough' in Cairo: sources

Ongoing discussions include Israeli, Egyptian negotiators

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Negotiations held in Cairo to reach a ceasefire in Gaza were witnessing a "significant breakthrough," two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sources said there was a consensus on a long-term ceasefire in the besieged enclave, yet some sticking points remain, including Hamas arms.

UN CASH APP FOR GAZANS EXPLOITED BY HAMAS AS TERROR GROUP STEALS AID MONEY MEANT FOR CIVILIANS

Hamas repeatedly said it was not willing to lay down its arms, a key demand for Israel.

Palestinian man sitting on debris

A Palestinian man sits on debris while covering his face with his hand at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Earlier, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported Egyptian intelligence chief General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad is set to meet an Israeli delegation headed by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer on Monday in Cairo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sources said the ongoing talks included Egyptian and Israeli delegations.