Gallery will limit Leonardo tickets to avoid crush

Britain's National Gallery says it will limit ticket numbers for its upcoming Leonardo da Vinci show to prevent the exhibition being overrun at peak times.

The gallery said Monday it will sell 180 tickets for every half-hour slot — 50 fewer than it is allowed under health and safety rule.

"Leonardo da Vinci: Painter at the Court of Milan" will focuses on the artist's formative years as a court painter in the Italian city.

It will include works loaned from Italy, France, the United States, Russia and Poland.

While the exhibition doesn't open until November, the gallery anticipates "unprecedented demand" when advance booking opens Tuesday.

The gallery will also stay open until 10 p.m. for the last two weeks of the exhibition, which runs from Nov. 9 until Feb. 5, 2012.