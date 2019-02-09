French yellow vest protester 'has hand blown off in violent street clashes with cops'

A yellow vest protester had his hand "blown off" in clashes with police in France.

The Paris Gilet Jaunes demonstrator was left bleeding heavily as violent protests continue to grip the French capital.

The Associated Press said that paramedics were seen huddled around the injured protester, 30, near the gates of the National Assembly as they provided emergency treatment.

Some of the paramedics served as a barrier to stop media and demonstrators from getting too close.

Police confirmed that a protester had a hand injury, but provided no further details other than to say treatment was being provided.

The serious hand injury was sustained during violent clashes with cops on the streets of Paris today in the 13th consecutive week of demonstrations.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.