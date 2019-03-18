French President Macron considering banning demonstrations on Champs Elysees amid renewed violent protests

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday was reportedly considering banning "Yellow Vest" protesters from demonstrating along the Champs Elysees after a number of iconic establishments were destroyed in weekend demonstrations.

Violent clashes erupted again on Saturday as part of continuing protests by activists rebelling against Macron's government. Saturday marked the 18th straight week of protests held by the "Yellow Vests," who started the movement which began to demand fuel tax cuts but has since morphed into an expression of general discontent about the disparity between the country's working and elite classes.

The burning of famed restaurant Fouquet's on the Avenue Champs Elysees on Saturday was meant to be an attack on the French elite, Reuters reported, citing local papers. The landmark eatery is located next door to the Louis Vuitton flagship store on a coveted corner in the French capital.

An official with the president's office said that the explosive demonstration on Saturday has prompted Macron to consider banning protesting in the tourist-heavy area.

At least 100 people were arrested as police deployed tear gas and used a water cannon to disperse angry crowds on Saturday, Reuters reported. In addition to the fire at Fouquet's, another large bank was burned on the ground floor of a seven-story residential building, which prompted the evacuation of the structure's tenants and the rescue of a mother and young child, according to Reuters.

Eleven people, including two firefighters, reportedly sustained light injuries there.

On Monday, Macron called a meeting with interior and justice ministers. He has called for "strong measures" to be taken to prevent further rioting next weekend.