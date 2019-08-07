French mayor dies after trying to stop illegal dumping: report

The mayor of a southeastern French village was run over and killed Monday shortly after he caught construction workers illegally dumping rubble onto a road, according to reports.

Longtime Signes Mayor Jean-Mathieu Michel, 76, had witnessed the workers illegally dumping construction waste and asked them to clean it up, Radio France Internationale reported.

The workers, a 23-year-old driver, and his 20-year-old apprentice, reportedly complied. But when Michel asked them to wait for the police, the men allegedly drove and away and ran over the 76-year-old mayor, according to the station.

The men were arrested. The 20-year-old was later released, and the driver was charged with manslaughter, BBC reported. He maintains it was an accident. The incident is still under investigation.

Michel had served as the mayor of Signes -- a village of fewer than 3,000 people -- since 1983.