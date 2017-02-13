Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

French candidate Macron's team sees cyberattacks from Russia

By | Associated Press
PARIS – A leading French presidential candidate's aides say Russian groups are interfering with his campaign but have offered little evidence to back up the claim.

Several officials with the campaign of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron on Monday blamed Russian media and Russian hackers for attempting to sway the result of the two-round French presidential vote that takes place on April 23 and May 7.

Macron campaign chairman Richard Ferrand told France 2 television that Russian state broadcasters were "daily" transmitting "fake news" and that Macron's campaign site and its databases had seen "hundreds or even thousands" of electronic attacks emanating from Russia.

Even if true, experts say such claims do not prove anything because the apparent origin of electronic intrusions only rarely points directly to the actors involved.