France
Published

French authorities seize $45 million worth of cocaine

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
French authorities seized nearly $45 million worth of cocaine at a port in northern Dunkirk last month, an official said in a statement Tuesday.

Authorities discovered a half-ton of cocaine in a container ship traveling from Suriname, a small South American country, French Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said, according to Reuters.

The discovery was made April 29.

French prosecutors are still investigating the seizure.

That same month, the U.S. Coast Guard seized an estimated $62.5 million worth of cocaine and marijuana off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America.

