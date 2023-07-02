Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France
Published

France protests show first signs of subsiding after tens of thousands of police confront 5th night of violence

French police made 719 arrests throughout the night of protests in Paris, Nice, and Marseille

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Sporadic violence in France continued for a fifth night in a row Video

Sporadic violence in France continued for a fifth night in a row

Violence continued for a fifth straight night in France. A heavy police presence was seen on the Champs Elysees. Sporadic rioting occurred in parts of Paris, Marseille and Nice. (Reuters)

France endured a fifth night of widespread violence Saturday evening as tens of thousands of police worked to contain protests that began showing their first signs of subsiding since erupting last week.

Tensions throughout the night centered on major cities like Paris, Nice, Marseille, and Strasbourg, with police launching tear gas and corralling protesters late into the night. French officials made 719 arrests across the country throughout the night, part of a massive law enforcement response against the largest protests the country has seen since 2018.

Riots gripped the suburbs of Paris and quickly spread to other towns and cities across France last week following the death of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop. That teen, Nahel, was laid to rest during a funeral on Saturday.

French police centered their response in Paris around the Champs-Elysees following calls on social media to use the famous monument as a gathering point for protesters.

FRANCE RIOTS: WHAT VACATIONERS NEED TO KNOW AS VIOLENT PROTESTS CONTINUE

France

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment.

Aside from vandalism against stores and public areas, the most significant attack came when a protester rammed his vehicle into the home of a French mayor. The protester, who allegedly attempted to set fire to the house, has yet to be identified.

FRANCE DEPLOYS THOUSANDS OF POLICE OFFICERS AMID RIOTS, HUNDREDS ARRESTED

Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of a southern suburb of Paris, says he was in the city's town hall when the attack occurred, with only his wife and two children at home. Both his wife and one of his children were injured in the attack, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

France

A view of a burning garbage as people gather to protest against the death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot in the chest by police in Nanterre on June 27, in Marseille, France.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has faced increasing calls to bring an end to the protests. He was forced to cancel a planned trip to Germany this weekend, instead staying in the country to monitor the situation.

OVER 1,300 ARRESTED ACROSS FRANCE DURING FOURTH NIGHT OF RIOTS SPARKED BY POLICE KILLING OF TEEN

The trip would have been the first time a French president had made a state visit to Germany in 23 years.

France

Police officers walk during a demonstration against police in Marseille, southern France on July 1, 2023, after a fourth consecutive night of rioting in France over the killing of a teenager by police. French police arrested 1311 people nationwide during Friday's fourth consecutive night of rioting.

Earlier this weekend, Macron called an emergency meeting of the National Assembly to decide how to handle the protests, eventually deploying 45,000 officers and armored vehicles. Initially, law enforcement agencies only sent around 9,000 officers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In total, French police have arrested more than 3,000 people throughout the days of violence. Hundreds of police officers have also been wounded.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.