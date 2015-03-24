France offers asylum to Christians of north Iraq forced to flee Islamic extremists

France is ready to open its door to Christians from northern Iraq who were hounded out of their homes by extremist Islamic militants.

France's interior and foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Monday that "we are ready, if they wish, to help (them) gain asylum on our soil."

Most Christians left Mosul — Iraq's second-largest city and home to some of the most ancient Christian communities — after the Islamic State and other Sunni militants captured the city June 10 in a brutal march across swaths of Iraq. The militants gave them a deadline, since passed, to convert to Islam, pay a tax or face death.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said, "France is revolted" and has provided "exceptional humanitarian aid" to help.