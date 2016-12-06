Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 1, 2017

Former Tennessee clerk who targeted Hispanics pleads guilty to embezzlement

By | Fox News
BLACKTOWN, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 14: An auctioneer's gavel is seen prior to the home auction for a four-bedroom house at 230 Blacktown Road on February 14, 2015 in Blacktown, Australia. The Blacktown home sold for AUD$565,000 at auction today, smashing the reserve set at AUD$1. The Sydney home auction clearance rate is expected to remain high following the Reserve Bank's interest rate cut to 2.25 per cent last week. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

BLACKTOWN, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 14: An auctioneer's gavel is seen prior to the home auction for a four-bedroom house at 230 Blacktown Road on February 14, 2015 in Blacktown, Australia. The Blacktown home sold for AUD$565,000 at auction today, smashing the reserve set at AUD$1. The Sydney home auction clearance rate is expected to remain high following the Reserve Bank's interest rate cut to 2.25 per cent last week. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A former Memphis deputy court clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $24,000 in traffic fines.

The Commercial Appeal reports Tammy Brooks-Carpenter was arrested last fall. She was accused of targeting Hispanic people who made payments in cash.

According to the indictment, Brooks-Carpenter would take payments and enter them into the system while the traffic-violator was present. But then she would void the payment and enter a smaller amount. She would pocket the difference, embezzling $24,011 during a recent 12-month period.

Her victims later received notices that they owed money to the city, even though they had paid in full.

She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.

More On This...